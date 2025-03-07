Findlay High School To Celebrate Life And Work Of Gavin Creel

(From Findlay High School)

Join us Sunday, March 16, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. in Findlay High School’s R.L. Heminger Auditorium for a celebration of the beautiful life of Gavin Creel.

Reserve your (free) seat here:

https://findlaytrojans.hometownticketing.com/…/1117…

For further information about the entire weekend dedicated to Gavin, click here:

www.fcs.org/gavin-creel-memorial-weekend

WFIN – Tony-winning actor Gavin Creel, a 1994 graduate of Findlay High School, passed away in September of cancer at the age of 48.