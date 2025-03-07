Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Findlay High School To Celebrate Life And Work Of Gavin Creel

Local News

(From Findlay High School)

Join us Sunday, March 16, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. in Findlay High School’s R.L. Heminger Auditorium for a celebration of the beautiful life of Gavin Creel.

Reserve your (free) seat here:

https://findlaytrojans.hometownticketing.com/…/1117…

For further information about the entire weekend dedicated to Gavin, click here:

www.fcs.org/gavin-creel-memorial-weekend

WFIN – Tony-winning actor Gavin Creel, a 1994 graduate of Findlay High School, passed away in September of cancer at the age of 48.  