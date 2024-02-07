Findlay High School Trying Out New Visitor Sign-In System

(From Findlay High School)

We are so excited to announce the pilot of a new visitor management system that will help us provide the safest environment for our students and staff!

When you arrive at the doors of Findlay High School our incredible security team will guide you through the new sign-in process, which includes a scan of your ID.

Your visitor badge will be printed and you’ll be headed to your destination in no time!

Thank you so much for your patience and understanding throughout this pilot.