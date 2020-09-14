Findlay High Student Tests Positive For COVID-19

A student at Findlay High School has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The school district sent parents a letter on Monday informing them of the positive case.

The letter states that Hancock Public Health will be reviewing how many people the infected student came into contact with.

And the health department will get in touch with individuals who were determined to have had close contact with the positive-test student.

Findlay City Schools points out that its greatest priority is the safety of its students, staff and community members and will continue to follow all COVID-related safety procedures.

The school district also encourages people to remain calm and to be empathetic and respectful to those affected.

Findlay City Schools has created a daily-reporting dashboard of students and staff who have the coronavirus which you can access by clicking here.

As of Monday afternoon, the dashboard indicated that one student at the high school had tested positive and 46 were in quarantine.

The dashboard also says three teachers at the high school are under quarantine.

As of Monday, Hancock County was still at level 2, or the orange level, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.