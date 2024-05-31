Findlay Highway Patrol Post Wins ‘Quick Click’ Challenge

(From Hancock Public Health)

5 Hancock County organizations participated in this year’s Quick Click Challenge for seat belt awareness.

Click it or Ticket awareness period started last week and goes to the end of the month.

Stay Safe and Buckle Up!

Did you know that wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of serious injury or death by nearly 50% in a car accident?

It’s a simple action that takes just a few seconds but can make all the difference.

Let’s set a good example for our friends and family by always wearing our seat belts and encouraging others to do the same.

Your safety and the safety of your loved ones depend on it.

The WINNER for 2024! Ohio State Highway Patrol Findlay Post with a time of 38:20 seconds.