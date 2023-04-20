Findlay Holding Litter Clean-Up Walk At Riverside Park

The City of Findlay is inviting people to join Mayor Christina Muryn for a litter clean-up walk at Riverside Park during Earth Week.

The walk will be held on Tuesday, April 25th from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Riverside Park, located at 231 McManness Avenue.

The city says the walk will be a great way to get active and help keep the community clean at the same time.

Gloves and trash bags will be provided.

The walk is part of the mayor’s Move With the Mayor initiative, which the city was recognized for in December.