Findlay Holding Virtual Meeting About DORA

The City of Findlay will be holding a virtual public meeting about a proposed Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).

A Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) is a specific area in which alcoholic beverages may be sold by licensed liquor establishments for outdoor consumption.

The city says a DORA is designed to make it easier to social distance, stroll within the district and support local restaurants and bars.

In a DORA you CAN:

Purchase a drink at an authorized location and walk around the DORA using an official DORA Cup. Take a purchased drink into a non-liquor serving establishment if the owner allows.

You CAN NOT:

Bring your own drinks into the DORA. Walk around with a purchased drink not in a designated DORA plastic container (no cans, no glass, no outside drinks are permitted). Take a beverage purchased at one liquor serving establishment into another liquor establishment.

Click here for the boundaries of the DORA, and other information.

The meeting will be on Monday, February 8th at 5:30.

People can attend the virtual meeting by clicking on the link available on the city’s website or by dialing in to 1-301-715-8592, Meeting ID 891-0206-3382, Passcode 167655#.

A recording of the public meeting will be available for view on the city’s website following the meeting.

The application for the DORA is also available on the city’s website for public review and in the Mayors Office at 318 Dorney Plaza, Room 310, Findlay, OH 45840.