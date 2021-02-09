Findlay Holds Informational Meeting On DORA

The City of Findlay held a virtual public meeting about a proposed Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). (video below)

A Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) is a specific area in which alcoholic beverages may be sold by licensed liquor establishments for outdoor consumption.

The city says a DORA is designed to make it easier to social distance, stroll within the district and support local restaurants and bars.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn explains more about the goal of the DORA in the audio below.

In a DORA you CAN:

-Purchase a drink at an authorized location and walk around the DORA using an official DORA Cup.

-Take a purchased drink into a non-liquor serving establishment if the owner allows.

You CAN NOT:

-Bring your own drinks into the DORA.

-Walk around with a purchased drink not in a designated DORA plastic container (no cans, no glass, no outside drinks are permitted).

-Take a beverage purchased at one liquor serving establishment into another liquor establishment.

Click here for the boundaries of the DORA, and other information.

The virtual meeting can be viewed below.

Findlay City Council will be considering the legislation at their meetings on February 16th and March 2nd.