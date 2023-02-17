Findlay Holds Public Meeting On Annexation Plan

The City of Findlay held a public meeting about the annexation proposal it announced in January.

If you didn’t have a chance to attend the meeting or would like to go over it again, the video of the meeting is below.

Mayor Christina Muryn invites anyone with questions to contact Hancock Regional Planning at [email protected] or by calling 419-424-7094.

The City of Findlay has been contacting the owners of approximately 400 parcels that have been identified for annexation into the City of Findlay corporation limits.

Click here for more, including an overview of the annexation areas and frequently asked questions.