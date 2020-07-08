Findlay Hometown Hero Project To Honor Veterans

The City of Findlay will be recognizing area veterans with banners along Main Street.

“It is our desire to continually recognize the military service members who have given so much of themselves to serve our country,” said Mayor Christina Muryn.

Anyone who would like to see an active, retired or deceased service member recognized with a banner can click here to fill out an application form.

There is a $100 fee for the banner.

There is a box to check if you are unable to afford the fee and would like to be considered for sponsorship.

“This is one small way we can do that and show our communities strong support of those who serve, our country, and our community. I felt this was a great way to utilize a prominent location downtown to recognize individuals in our community that fought to protect our freedoms.”

The banners will be displayed on the downtown light posts at several times during the year like Memorial Day, the 4th of July and Veterans Day.