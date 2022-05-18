Findlay Honored For Tree Management Program

The City of Findlay was again recognized as a Tree City USA at an awards ceremony in Findlay.

This is the 40th time Findlay has been honored with the nationally recognized award.

Findlay earned the title of Tree City USA for its ongoing efforts to maintain and improve quality of life through a comprehensive tree management program.

The program is guided by the Tree Commission and City Administration.

The ODNR, Division of Forestry’s Urban Forestry Assistance Program acts as a guiding hand in helping a community to become qualified as a Tree City USA.

The Regional Urban Forester recommends a community to the Arbor Day Foundation for this standing.

To achieve the title and the honors, a community must meet four standards:

o A Tree Ordinance

o An active Tree Commission or forestry department

o A comprehensive urban forestry program supported by a minimum of two dollars per capita

o An annual Arbor Day proclamation and public observance.

Ohio boasts the greatest number of Tree Cities in the country and marks Ohio’s 44th consecutive year as the top Tree City USA state, according to the Ohio Division of Forestry.

52 northwest Ohio communities are Tree City USAs and two universities are honored as Tree Campus USAs (Ohio Northern University and the University of Findlay.)

All were recognized for their achievements at the awards ceremony in Findlay.