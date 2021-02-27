Findlay Hosts COVID Vaccination Clinic For Hancock County School Staff

More than 1,100 school personnel from Findlay and Hancock County received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic held at Findlay High School on Saturday.

We caught up with Findlay City Schools Superintendent Troy Roth at the clinic. (video below)

He said more than 500 Findlay City Schools staff received the vaccine — around 70 percent of their personnel — and he’s happy with that percentage.

He says the vaccination is a step toward helping FCS move to a full 5-day in person schedule by the end of March.

Troy says another clinic will be held on Saturday, March 20th so staff members can receive their second dose of the two-dose vaccine.

Troy said Findlay was excited to host the clinic, and being the largest school in Hancock County was the best equipped to handle administering 1,100 vaccines.

WFIN also spoke with Kim, a substitute for Fostoria and Arcadia, and you can get more of our talk with her and with Troy in the video below.

It is not mandatory that school staff members be vaccinated.

Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard shows that around 9,500 Hancock County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is around 12.5 percent of the population.