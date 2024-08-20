Findlay Hosts Ohio Mayors Alliance Regional Meeting

(From the City of Findlay)

Nearly two dozen mayors from across Ohio gathered in Findlay for the Ohio Mayors Alliance Regional Meeting.

Mayors from both parties and nearly every corner of the state were in attendance to discuss a range of issues such as public safety, housing, education, and other policy priorities.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn, along with Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith provided remarks at the event at the Hancock Hotel.

“We are excited to bring our bipartisan coalition of mayors together in Findlay for an important meeting and policy discussion,” said Ohio Mayors Alliance Executive Director Keary McCarthy.

“Findlay was recently named top micropolitan in the country for the tenth consecutive year. This national recognition is a testament to the city’s leadership and it makes this community the perfect place to host this year’s regional meeting.”

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn tells WFIN it was great to host mayors from 20 cities from across Ohio.

The Ohio Mayors Alliance is a bipartisan coalition of mayors in Ohio’s 31 largest cities. Toledo, Findlay, and Lima are the three member cities in Northwest Ohio. Mayors who are scheduled to attend the meeting and press briefing on Thursday are:

The mission of the Ohio Mayors Alliance is to strengthen Ohio’s cities through collaboration, communication, improved advocacy, and stronger partnerships with policymakers.

For more information, please visit: www.OhioMayorsAlliance.org.