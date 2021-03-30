Findlay Hotel Heavily Damaged In Fire

Findlay fire crews were called to the Fairfield Inn & Suites at the corner of Tiffin Avenue and Bright Road at around 6:15 Tuesday night.

Fire Chief Josh Eberle says they could see fire in the attic space when they arrived and the hotel was being evacuated.

There was also some fire on the ground outside the hotel as well.

They’re investigating whether it started there and moved up the structure or if the outside fire was caused by falling burning debris.

Firefighters quickly went to work on the fire with deck guns from two separate trucks.

The fire caved in much of the roof on the south side of the hotel but the chief says the fire wall did a good job in preventing it from spreading even further.

He said the high winds didn’t help their firefighting efforts but crews were able to get the fire under control and put out.

The chief said all 15 firefighters on duty responded initially with four engines and a ladder truck.

He said Allen Township was called to stand by at Fire Station 2 to provide fire coverage for the city and at the same time they called in about 10 off-duty personnel to help out with the fire.

Jeanne was in her first floor room when the fire alarms went off.

Initially it appears there were no injuries to hotel guests or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Safety officials are asking the public to pay attention around emergency scenes as one driver drove over a fire hose and another person tried to drive around a police cruiser that was blocking a lane of Bright Road because of the fire.