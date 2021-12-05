Findlay House Damaged By Gas Line Fire

A gas line fire did some damage to the side of a house in Findlay.

The Findlay Fire Department was called to 2340 Foxmoor Road at 2:10 Saturday afternoon after a gas line was nicked by a mechanical auger.

Firefighters started putting water and foam on the fire as other firefighters and Columbia Gas worked to shut off the gas.

In the video below you can see the moment the gas was shut off and the fire stopped.

Firefighters managed to contain the damage to one side of the garage.

A woman and three dogs were able to get out of the house uninjured.