Findlay House Damaged In Fire

A house in a neighborhood on the northwest side of Findlay was severely damaged in a fire.

The fire happened Monday night at 2939 St. Andrews Drive, north of West Bigelow Avenue.

Fire crews from Liberty Township responded to the house on the report of the garage being fully engulfed in flames.

Allen Township and Blanchard Township fire crews were also called out to assist.

Firefighters got the fire contained but it did extensive damage to the garage area and other portions of the house were also damaged.

The residents all made it out safely and there was only one minor injury reported, according to the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department.

In the Facebook post below, the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department thanked other agencies for helping out and the ladies auxiliary for bringing food and water for the firefighters.

No word on the cause of the fire.