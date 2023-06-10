Findlay House, Other Buildings Destroyed In Fire

Several fire crews responded to a fire that destroyed three structures and damaged others on the north end of Findlay. (video below)

The fire began around 1:45 Saturday afternoon at 2520 Northtowne Drive, not far from Broad Avenue, and just outside the Findlay city limits.

Liberty Township was primary and Allen Township and McComb also responded as did Findlay.

We spoke with Findlay Battalion Chief Matt Cooper at the scene.

The fire destroyed a shed, a garage and the house at 2520 Northtowne Drive.

Some nearby home on Northtowne Drive and Villa Drive were also damaged by radiant heat.

We were told by neighbors at the scene that everyone in the house, including pets, were able to get out safely.

No word on the cause of the fire.