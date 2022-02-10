Findlay Houses Raided In Drug Trafficking Investigations

Authorities raided two houses in Findlay on unrelated ongoing drug trafficking investigations.

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at 227 Rector Avenue.

They say a search of the residence yielded suspected crack cocaine, cocaine powder residue, and a large amount of drug paraphernalia throughout the residence.

The evidence substantiated the on-going investigation into the residence for suspected drug possession and trafficking, the task force said.

The substances seized will be sent to the BCI Crime Lab for further testing.

Charges for the drug possession, paraphernalia possession and criminal tools will be sought at a later date pending the lab results.

The task force said the suspects in the investigation are Tracey Dindal, 53, and Danielle Savage, 33.

Additional charges of drug trafficking are expected at the conclusion of the investigation.

In a separate operation, the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at 130 1/2 Garfield Avenue.

The search of the residence yielded over 10 grams of suspected heroin/Fentanyl mix a small number of unknown pills and the recovery of two handguns, one of which was reported as stolen through the Findlay Police Department, the task force said.

Numerous items of drug paraphernalia were seized and everything present was indicative of drug trafficking, authorities said.

The substances seized will be sent to the BCI Crime Lab for further testing.

Charges for the drug possession, paraphernalia possession, receiving stolen property (handgun) and weapons under disability will be sought at a later date.

The suspects in the investigation was Michael Hickle, 35, and Atorya Hall, 28, authorities said.

Additional charges of drug trafficking are expected at the conclusion of the investigation.