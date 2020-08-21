Findlay I-75 Project Featured In ODOT Video Series

The Interstate 75 reconstruction project was featured on the Ohio Department of Transportation’s weekly video series ‘The Loop’.

ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks was in Findlay recently to celebrate the milestone of the opening of the ramps at State Route 15/U.S. 68.

Interstate 75 is also now in its final traffic pattern.

There is still some paving, striping and other work to be completed and the project in its entirety will be finished in October.

The project reconstructed and widened about five miles of I-75 from just south of the Harrison Street overpass up to the County Road 99 interchange.

Notable features of the project included construction of a third lane in each direction on I-75 and the redesign of the interchange at Lima Avenue with U.S. 68 / State Route 15 into a double roundabout.