Findlay Included In Severe Weather Threat
The National Weather Service says there is a risk of severe weather on Thursday.
Parts of the state are in the Slight Risk category while others are in the Enhanced Risk category. (map below)
Findlay and Hancock County were in the Slight Risk category.
The timeline for the severe threat is from late afternoon through the evening.
Damaging wind gusts are the primary hazard but a brief tornado could also occur.
7:45 AM UPDATE: The southwestern part of our area has been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk for severe weather and the Slight and Marginal risks have expanded east. Damaging wind gusts remain the primary hazard, with the highest confidence/likelihood in the Enhanced Risk area. pic.twitter.com/yGc1NVmWje
— NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) January 19, 2023