Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Findlay Included In Severe Weather Threat

The National Weather Service says there is a risk of severe weather on Thursday.

Parts of the state are in the Slight Risk category while others are in the Enhanced Risk category. (map below)

Findlay and Hancock County were in the Slight Risk category.

The timeline for the severe threat is from late afternoon through the evening.

Damaging wind gusts are the primary hazard but a brief tornado could also occur.

 