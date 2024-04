(From the City of Findlay)

The I-75 overpass on W. Bigelow Avenue will be closed to all traffic beginning Thursday, April 25 at 7AM for approximately two weeks for curb replacement.

See detour route below.

We apologize for the late notice of road closure due to an unexpected structural issue.

Please call the City of Findlay Engineering Department with and questions related to the project at (419) 424-7121.