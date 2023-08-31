Findlay Kiwanian Receives Humanitarian Award

(From the Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation)

Shannan Connelly, member of Findlay Kiwanis, was recently presented with the Albert and Iris Gilbert Humanitarian award by the Ohio District of Kiwanis.

The award, which was presented at the District convention, is given to an individual Kiwanis member who has demonstrated a humanitarian heart in both their Kiwanis and community service activities. The award is given in honor of Albert and Iris Gilbert, past Ohio Governor and First Lady who exemplified the meaning of humanitarian service in all they did during their Kiwanis and community lives.

As part of the award Shannan was given $200 to donate to a non-profit of her choice and she chose Cancer Patient Services of Hancock County.

Shannan has been a member of Findlay Kiwanis for 10 years. She served as club president for the 2021-2022 service year. Karan Brannan, club secretary, nominated Shannan for her many contributions to the club, the community and the children of the community. In addition to cheerfully volunteering at Kiwanis and community events, like food drives and Kiwanis Pancake Day, Shannan has spearheaded a number of events and projects that have far-reaching impact on the community and especially the children in our community.

Five years ago, Shannan was a co-creator of Kiwanis Purse Bingo which has become the club’s largest fundraiser to date. Now in its fifth year, the event makes possible innumerable contributions to the community. One such project is Kiwanis Closets which places wardrobe cupboards in each elementary and middle school in our area. These closets are stocked with new clothing items, such as t-shirts, sweatpants, shorts, underwear, hats, and gloves for students in need or may have had an accident during school hours.

During her time as president, she started a project that was near and dear to her heart. She found there was a need in local schools for children that are color blind. Her passion for this need led her to partner with Enchroma Glasses. To date Findlay Kiwanis has gifted 29 pairs of glasses to children area children to assist them with their color vision. The club budgets to continue this project each year.

Shannan has also been integrally involved with the Brucklacher Memorial Park. This park, located at The Little Red Schoolhouse, was created in partnership with the Hancock County Historical Museum. The park was named in honor of Jim Brucklacher, a former Kiwanian. Shannan continues to be involved with the park, actively working and coordinating to preserve and upkeep the area.

Shannan’s outgoing personality, bright smile and can-do attitude has been an inspiration to all who know her. In addition, she has sponsored many new members into Kiwanis helping grow the club’s legacy of service to children and the community.

Chartered in 1920, the Kiwanis Club of Findlay is open to people who want to make a difference in their community and the world through service.