Findlay Leaf And Limb Pick-Up Dates

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay will be picking up leaves from November 18, 2024, through December 6, 2024. City employees will collect leaves that have been placed in biodegradable PAPER bags at the curb. Plastic bags and loose leaves will not be picked up. Bagged leaves are to be placed by the curb.

Limbs that are placed beside the bagged leaves will also be picked up. The limbs will be picked up separately from the leaves.

Crews will start picking up leaves on November 18, 2024. Crews will make several rounds throughout the whole City through December 6, 2024.

Biodegradable bags are readily available at local hardware, building supply, and some grocery stores.

Raking leaves into the street has many negative aspects. Leaf piles in the street can be a dangerous temptation to children who like to play in the piles and in many areas reduce the traffic to one lane or cause drivers to drive around the piles into oncoming traffic. Piled leaves tend to wash into and clog storm sewers, causing maintenance issues and potential localized flooding during storm events. Residents who blow or rake leaves onto City streets are in violation of long-standing City Codified Ordinance 311.01(d). Complaints should be forwarded to the Police Department.

City residents may continue to drop leaves at the green waste site located at 330 North Cory Street at no charge. The current hours for the site are Tuesday through Friday 2pm-7pm and Saturday 8am-1pm, closed Sunday and Monday. Beginning November 4, 2024, hours for the site will be Tuesday through Friday 1pm-6pm and Saturday 8am-1pm, closed Sunday and Monday. Beginning November 16, 2024, Saturday hours will be 8am-4pm. The green waste site will be closed on Monday, November 11, 2024, in honor of Veterans Day and November 28, 2024, for Thanksgiving. It will be open on November 29, 2024, and November 30, 2024. The last day for the green waste site will be December 7, 2024.

The green waste site is intended for residential use only. No contractors are permitted to use this site. Only tree trimmings, brush, leaves, and grass clippings can be dumped in designated areas at the site.