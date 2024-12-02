Findlay Leaf Pick-Up Continues For A Few More Days

The City of Findlay leaf pick-up will continue for a few more days.

It began on November 18 and will run through Friday, December 6.

City employees will collect leaves that have been placed in biodegradable paper bags at the curb.

Plastic bags and loose leaves will not be picked up.

Bagged leaves are to be placed by the curb.

Limbs that are placed beside the bagged leaves will also be picked up.

The limbs will be picked up separately from the leaves.

City residents may continue to drop leaves at the green waste site located at 330 North Cory Street at no charge.

The last day for the green waste site will be December 7.

The green waste site is intended for residential use only.

No contractors are permitted to use this site.

Only tree trimmings, brush, leaves, and grass clippings can be dumped in designated areas at the site.