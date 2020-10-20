Findlay Leaf Pick Up Dates Scheduled

The City of Findlay’s leaf collection this year will run from November 16th through December 4th.

City workers will pick up leaves that have been placed in biodegradable paper bags at the curb.

The city makes clear that plastic bags and loose leaves will not be picked up.

The city is reminding people to not rake leaves into the street, as leaves tend to wash into and clog storm sewers, causing maintenance issues and potential flooding.

City residents may continue to drop leaves at the green waste site located at 330 North Cory Street at no charge.

The current hours for the site are Tuesday through Friday 2pm-7pm and Saturday 8am-1pm, closed Sunday, Monday.

Beginning October 27, 2020, hours for the site will be Tuesday through Friday 1pm-6pm and Saturday 8am-1pm, closed Sunday, Monday.

Beginning November 7, 2020, Saturday hours will increase to 8am-4pm.

The green waste site will be closed on November 11, 2020, in honor of Veterans Day and November 26, 2020, for Thanksgiving.

It will be open on November 27 and 28, 2020.

The last day for the green waste site for the season is December 5, 2020.