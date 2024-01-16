Findlay Library Director Elected Chair Of Ohio Library Council Board

(From the Ohio Library Council)

The Ohio Library Council’s Board of Directors held its first meeting of the new year on Jan. 12 and is pleased to announce that Sarah Clevidence, director of the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, will serve as Chair of its Board of Directors, replacing Laura Lee Wilson, director of the Huron County Community Library, who will serve as Past Chair.

Mary Ellen Icaza, director of the Stark County District Library is Chair-Elect and Stacey Russell, executive director of the Muskingum County Library System is Secretary-Treasurer. All officers will serve one-year terms.

“I’m honored to serve as the Chair of the Board of Directors for OLC in 2024,” Clevidence said.

“And look forward to working with my fellow board members to ensure that Ohio’s public libraries remain the best in the nation.”

The board also welcomed newly-elected members Travis Bautz, director of the MidPointe Library System and Sandra Hedlund Tunnell, trustee with the Ashland Public Library.

Returning board members for 2024 include:

• Kathy Bach, Public Services Director, Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library

• Julianne Bedel, Director, Medina County District Library

• Aimee Fifarek, Director, Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County

• Robert Jenkins, Trustee, Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library

• Cheryl Kuonen, Director, Mentor Public Library

• Richard Rubin, Trustee, Cuyahoga Falls Public Library

• Jennifer Slone, Access Director, Chillicothe & Ross County Public Library

“We are so fortunate to have these talented and well accomplished individuals join and serve on the OLC Board,” said Michelle Francis, executive director of the Ohio Library Council. “This is a busy time for our members. Our libraries are working hard to help teachers and students as the state transitions to the Science of Reading. They’re also expanding services to meet the unique needs of their communities. Many libraries are providing these services with less staff and from aging buildings in need of repair. I’m grateful for these volunteer leaders who have stepped up to continue our mission and to ensure that Ohio’s public libraries remain the best in the nation.”