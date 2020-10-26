Findlay Looking For Its 2020 Christmas Tree

The City of Findlay is on the lookout for its 2020 Christmas Tree.

The city is taking suggestions from people who may have a tree in mind that they think would look great all lit up outside the municipal building.

People with a recommendation can send an email to [email protected] that includes a picture of the tree, address and contact information for the property owner.

The tree should be 25 to 35 feet tall and preferably be a short needle spruce.

It should be easily accessible for equipment to get to and have no obstructions like overhead lines.

It should not be a backyard tree unless the yard is totally accessible for large equipment.

The city will remove the tree, grind the stump, clean up the area and seed.

The city will also plant a new tree in the spring if desired by the property owner.

Last year’s tree (pictured) was courtesy of Amy Wellman and family.