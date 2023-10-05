Findlay Man Arrested By Drug Task Force

A man was jailed for drugs and on other charges after a drug task force searched his residence.

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force and partners executed a narcotics search warrant at 8115 Parkwood Drive at the Riverview Terrace Mobile Home Park on Thursday morning.

The task force says it had fielded complaints about the address.

The search of the residence yielded suspected methamphetamine as well as items indicative of drug use and trafficking.

A loaded rifle was also seized.

The task force says Michael J. Bennett, 32, was arrested and booked at the Hancock County Jail.

He’s facing charges of possession of meth, resisting arrest, having weapons under disability, and obstructing official business.

Additional charges of drug trafficking are expected at the conclusion of the investigation.