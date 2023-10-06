Findlay Man Charged With OVI After Pursuit

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a Findlay man led them on a pursuit from Wood County into Findlay before being apprehended.

Troopers say they tried to pull over a car being driven by John N. Sitthideth, 33, of Findlay, for speeding on Interstate 75 near Buck Road in Wood County on Wednesday night. (mugshot below)

The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit ensued and was eventually terminated.

About 40 minutes later, troopers located the car on I-75 southbound near Wooster Street in Wood County and attempted to stop it again, but it sped off and another pursuit ensued.

Troopers said the car lost control and drove off the roadway on State Route 613 in Hancock County and went through a field. A short time later, troopers terminated the pursuit when they lost sight of the car.

Then, at about 8:10 p.m., troopers from the Findlay Post located the car southbound on I-75 near State Route 613.

Troopers again tried to stop the car but it led them on a pursuit.

The Highway Patrol said Sitthideth finally stopped his vehicle at his residence on County Road 140 near Township Road 95 and was taken into custody.

He was booked at the Hancock County Jail and charged with OVI and failure to comply with the order of a police officer and could face additional charges in Hancock and Wood Counties.