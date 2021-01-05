Findlay Man Facing 7th OVI Charge

The Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled over and arrested a chronic OVI offender in Findlay.

The Patrol says Tremell De Wayne Foster, 45, of Findlay, was observed speeding on Interstate 75 southbound near County Road 99 on January 2nd.

Troopers pulled him over and determined that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Field sobriety tests were conducted and Foster was placed under arrest for felony OVI.

The Patrol says Foster has been charged with OVI seven times in the past 15 years and his driver license has been suspended since 2003.

“Impaired driving is something troopers take seriously,” said Lieutenant Matthew R. Crow, Findlay Post commander.

“It is not worth risking your life or others by getting behind the wheel impaired.”

He says, last year, troopers from the Findlay Post removed 121 impaired drivers from area roadways.

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report reckless or impaired drivers.