Findlay Man Hit And Killed Trying To Cross I-75 On Foot

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on December 3, 2024 at approximately 6:57 P.M. The crash occurred on Interstate Route 75 in the northbound lane near milepost 174 in Portage Township, Wood County.

Leroy Newson, age 34, of Detroit, Michigan was operating a 2023 Toyota Camry on Interstate Route 75 in the middle lane. Daniel Soloman, age 69, of Findlay, Ohio was traveling across Interstate Route 75 on foot from the east to the west. Mr. Newson struck Mr. Soloman with his vehicle in the middle lane.

Mr. Soloman was pronounced deceased on scene by Central Joint Fire and Rescue. Mr. Newson was not injured.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Mid-County Emergency Medical Services, Central Joint Fire and Rescue, Ohio Department of Transportation and BG Towing Company.

The crash remains under investigation.