Findlay Man Indicted On Kidnapping Charge

A Findlay man accused of abducting a woman and holding her against her will has been indicted.

A Hancock County grand jury indicted Dewayne M. VanAtta, 60, on one count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony.

VanAtta is being held at the Hancock County Jail.

On October 9th, police said a woman in distress arrived at Millstream Career Center at 1100 Broad Avenue.

Officers responded to the school and spoke with the woman who said she was bound and held against her will in a trailer not far from the school.

The police department says officers located the trailer in the rear of an address on College Street and the suspect arrived on the scene when officers were checking the trailer.

Police said the suspect, VanAtta, was taken into custody without incident.

The woman was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.