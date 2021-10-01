Findlay Man Indicted On Kidnapping, Drug Charges

A Hancock County grand jury has indicted a man on kidnapping and other charges.

Court records show that Joshua Perrie Boltz, 30, of Findlay, was indicted on charges of kidnapping, trafficking in drugs and failure to comply.

The kidnapping charge is a second-degree felony while the other two charges are third-degree felonies.

Boltz is accused of fleeing from a traffic stop in Findlay on August 10th and leading police on a chase with a female acquaintance in the vehicle with him.

The woman was eventually let go and was not injured.

On the drug charge, Boltz is accused of selling methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school in Findlay.