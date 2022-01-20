Findlay Man Indicted On Pandering Charges Involving Minor

A Hancock County grand jury has indicted a man on more than a dozen counts of pandering sexual oriented matter involving a minor.

Court records show that James L. Rosencrans, 73, of Findlay, is facing 15 charges of pandering sexual oriented matter involving a minor, a 4th-degree felony.

The indictment states that the alleged crimes happened in September, and that Rosencrans “with knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved, knowingly solicit, receive, purchase, exchange, possess or control any material that shows a minor or impaired person participating or engaging in sexual activity, masturbation, or bestiality.”

An initial court date had not been set as of early Thursday afternoon, according to court records.