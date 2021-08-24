Findlay Man Killed in Bicycle Crash

A Findlay man was killed in a crash at the intersection of Tiffin Avenue and Factory Street on Tuesday morning. According to a report from the Findlay Police Department, Michael Lafferty was riding a bicycle westbound on Center Street and failed to stop at the stop sign. Rode into the side of a 2019 box truck and was ejected from his bicycle. Following the crash, Lafferty was taken by Hanco EMS to Blanchard Valley Hospital where he died of his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.