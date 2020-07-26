Findlay Man Killed In Crash In Seneca County

A Findlay motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Seneca County.

The crash happened at about 5:25 p.m. Saturday on County Road 59, east of County Road 45 in southwest Seneca County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Jeremy Martinez, 35, was westbound on County Road 59 when a car going eastbound being driven by 35-year-old Tiffany Robertson, of Findlay, went left of center and struck him.

Martinez was thrown from his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robertson was not injured.

The highway patrol says the crash remains under investigation.

Agencies assisting the highway patrol included the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, New Riegel Fire Department, Seneca County EMS and D&D Towing.