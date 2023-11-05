Findlay Man Killed In Plane Crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a Findlay man was one of two people killed in a plane crash in Marion County.

The Highway Patrol said the plane crashed on October 31st in a field about nine miles southwest of Marion Municipal Airport.

The single-engine Piper Cherokee Six sustained major damage and the two occupants suffered fatal injuries.

The Highway Patrol says the left front seat occupant was Hal E. Durbin, 71, Findlay, and the right front seat occupant was William J. David, 70, Bowling Green.

The crash remains under investigation.