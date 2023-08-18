Findlay Man Killed In Seneca County Crash

A Findlay man died in a single-vehicle crash in Seneca County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Norwalk Post reported.

The highway patrol said Michael Hough, 24, of Findlay, was driving a pickup truck northbound on Township Road 21 near Township Road 112 in Loudon Township when he went off the roadway and struck a barn.

The crash happened sometime before 2:30 Friday morning and was reported at 5:35 a.m.

Hough was ejected from his truck and sustained fatal injuries.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, the highway patrol said.

The highway patrol said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.