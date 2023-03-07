Findlay Man Named Jefferson Award Winner

A Findlay man has been named a Jefferson Award winner by the United Way of Greater Lima.

Jim Slough has volunteered in the community for more than 40 years, with his volunteer service benefiting Big Brothers of Hancock County, Children’s Mentoring Connection and SAFY Center for Safe and Healthy Children, among many others.

In his nomination form, it was noted that Jim encourages other volunteers to see the big picture and believes everyone has something to give that has value and contributes to an organization’s overall success.

Jim represents the Fourth Ward on Findlay City Council, serves on several boards and is a realtor for ERA Geyer Noakes Realty Group.

The Jefferson Awards recognizes “unsung heroes” from a multi-county region who give their time and effort to improve communities on a volunteer basis.

The winners will be recognized at a March 28 banquet in Lima and one will be selected to attend the National Jefferson Awards Ceremony in New York City.