Findlay Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Importuning

A former assistant football coach at Findlay and Van Buren high schools has been sentenced for soliciting sex from an undercover police officer who was posing as a teenage boy.

Devon Hohman, 29, pleaded guilty to a charge of importuning, a 5th-degree felony, in Wood County Common Pleas Court in October.

Charges of attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles were dismissed.

Wood County court records show Hohman was recently sentenced to four years of community control subject to the general supervision of Adult Probation and that he serve 60 days in the Wood County Jail and have no unsupervised contact with minors.

He must also register as a Tier 1 Sex Offender.