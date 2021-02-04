Findlay Man Sentenced To Prison For Child Pornography

A Findlay man was sentenced to prison after previously being found guilty of child pornography and other charges.

In November, Joshua M. Rebarchek, 41, pleaded no contest to four counts of child pornography (2 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor), a charge of domestic violence and a charge of assaulting a police officer.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 9 to 12 1/2 years in prison.

He is being sent to Orient Correctional Facility to serve his sentence.

He will be listed as a Tier II sex offender and must register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

We spoke with the victim’s mother last summer at a rally for survivors of childhood sexual abuse outside the Hancock County Courthouse.

The person Tabitha was referring to was Rebarchek, her ex-boyfriend.

She says she was shocked by what she found on his phone earlier in the year.

Tabitha (below on the left) said her daughter is a really strong girl and she’s really proud of her.

People at the rally were chanting “No more 1 in 4” referring to the statistic that 1 in 4 women were sexually abused by the time they turned 18-years-old.