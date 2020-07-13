Findlay man stabbed, police seek suspect

A Findlay man is in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times early Sunday. 40-year-old Elijah Miller was found at 344 Midland Avenue at 4:20 Sunday morning. He was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital where he is recovering after surgery to treat wounds to the head, neck, chest, and abdomen.

Police searched the area but did not find a man suspected in the crime. The suspect’s name has not been released.

The investigation into the incident continues.