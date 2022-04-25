Findlay Man Takes Delivery Of Rare Ford GT

There was a very special delivery at Reineke Ford Lincoln of Findlay on Monday morning.

A 2022 Ford GT – Alan Mann Heritage Edition drove off the delivery truck and into the showroom at the dealership.

Tom Brumley told WFIN News that it was a six-year process to acquire the rare car.

He says the car is a joint family purchase and will be in the showroom for a few months before it’s shipped to family members in California, so unfortunately you won’t get to see it cruising around Findlay.

Tom told us in the video below that cars have a way of bringing people together, and he also mentioned how pricey the car was when we asked.

Reineke Ford Lincoln of Findlay said, with only 1,350 Ford GT street cars planned, the third-generation Ford GT remains exclusive and highly exotic.

We thought Tom looked familiar. Last May we spoke with him at the open house to bid Lincoln Elementary farewell and he shared some great memories of the school.