Findlay Manufacturer Receives Job Creation Tax Credit From State

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office announced the approval of assistance for eight projects set to create 663 new jobs and retain 499 jobs statewide.

During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners.

Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $35 million in new payroll and spur more than $185 million in investments across Ohio.

The TCA said it approved a 1.425 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for an expansion project for GVS Filtration in Findlay.

GVS expects to create 74 full-time positions, generating more than $4.5 million in new annual payroll and retaining more than $8.3 million in existing payroll, as a result of this expansion project.

GVS is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of filter solutions for applications in the health care and life sciences, energy and mobility, and health and safety sectors.

