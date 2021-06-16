Findlay Mayor Appointed to U.S. Conference of Mayors Advisory Board

The United States Conference of Mayors announced appointments of their new officers, trustees, and advisory board.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn has been appointed to the Advisory Board.

“I am honored to be appointed by my peers to the U.S. Conference of Mayors Advisory Board,” Mayor Muryn said.

“I believe it is critical for the success of the Conference, our communities, and country, that varying viewpoints are represented on the board. I am excited to be able to represent Findlay, America’s top micropolitan community, within the Conference, and help advocate for issues that affect our community, state, and country each day.”

Mayor Muryn says she is frequently asked why she gets involved in organizations that are outside of the City of Findlay.

“There are three main reasons: they raise the profile of the City of Findlay; we live in a global economy that requires leaders at all levels to engage in the conversations; and finally, I get to live out my motto.”

“Do all the good you can,

By all the means you can,

In all the ways you can,

In all the places you can,

At all the times you can,

To all the people you can,

As long as ever you can.”

– John Wesley

The full listing of the US Conference of Mayors leadership can be found by clicking here.