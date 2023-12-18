Findlay Mayor Attends Ohio Mayors Alliance Annual Meeting

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn recently attended the annual meeting of the Ohio Mayors Alliance in Columbus, Ohio.

Mayor Muryn says it’s always beneficial to get together with other mayors across the state and hear about projects their communities are undertaking as well as issues they are facing and solutions they are implementing.

During the meeting they heard from Jobs Ohio, Intel, the Governor’s Office, the Ohio Department of Public Safety, and other entities on topics that impact Ohio communities.

“It’s always a great resource and I really enjoy the conversations and have a couple of follow-ups that I know I’m going to implement here locally.”

The Ohio Mayors Alliance is a bipartisan coalition of mayors in Ohio’s largest cities.