Findlay Mayor Attends U.S. Conference Of Mayors Meeting

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn recently attended the U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting in Columbus.

Muryn says the panel brings together mayors for discussions on things like best practices, economic issues and advocacy.

“We also have a large business council of organizations that come in and talk about what they’re seeing in their markets and industries.”

On with WFIN’s Chris Oaks, Muryn said she also likes using the panel as an opportunity to share Findlay’s story with people that wouldn’t normally hear it.