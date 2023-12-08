Findlay Mayor Attends White House Holiday Reception

(From Mayor Christina Muryn)

Thursday, December 7th Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn attended a holiday reception at The White House with President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

The reception brought together local leaders from across the country.

“I am always grateful for the opportunity to visit The White House. Having the pleasure to experience it during the holiday season is an added bonus. It is incredibly gorgeous and a surreal experience. I had to hold back tears as I walked in with the Marine Corps band performing, the decorations, and the twinkling lights. It is overwhelming to think of the history and importance of this great home that represents so much for our country. I am truly grateful to have the experience to visit.”

While in Washington she also met with Congressman Bob Latta and Former Columbia South Carolina Mayor and current Director of The White House Office of Public Engagement, Steve Benjamin.

Sincerely,

Mayor Christina Terry Muryn

City of Findlay, Ohio