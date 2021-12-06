Findlay Mayor Being Honored By USGLC

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn is being honored by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition (USGLC) for her work to advocate for U.S. global leadership as an imperative and effective approach to strengthening our country’s local communities.

USGLC will pay tribute to Mayors across America at its virtual 2021 Tribute Celebration on December 7th at 8 p.m., an event free and open to the public.

USGLC is recognizing Mayor Muryn for her outspoken advocacy on how leading globally matters locally.

Mayor Muryn has said, “We are a global economy and diplomacy plays an important role in making sure that we have a strong and secure country and world. Anything that we can do to continue to position the United States as a global leader is not only going to have positive ramifications for our country but for our local communities in Ohio as well.”

In addition to serving as a member of USGLC’s Ohio Advisory Committee and speaking at national USGLC events, Mayor Muryn serves as the Midwest Membership Committee Chair for the Advisory Board of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

“USGLC is proud to honor Mayor Muryn because she has been an influential advocate for strengthening American global leadership to support our communities here at home,” said Liz Schrayer, President and CEO of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition.

“Let’s face it, mayors across the country are on the frontlines every day, addressing global issues that are now kitchen table issues – from the pandemic to our economy – that matter to their constituents. They uniquely understand that America simply can’t ignore what happens outside our borders.”

“Mayors, like Mayor Muryn, are stepping up, knowing that diplomacy and development are essential to the health, safety, and economic interests of every American family. It’s exciting to recognize them,” Schrayer added.

Former U.S. Senator Norm Coleman, USGLC Co-Chair, and Michael Bloomberg, former New York City Mayor and head of Bloomberg Philanthropies, will join USGLC’s Tribute to America’s Mayors, which will highlight Mayor Muryn among a bipartisan group of mayors across the nation being honored for their leadership.

The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition is a broad-based influential network of 500 businesses and NGOs; national security and foreign policy experts; and business, faith-based, academic, military, and community leaders in all 50 states who support strategic investments to elevate development and diplomacy alongside defense in order to build a better, safer world.