Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn Takes Oath Of Office

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn was sworn in for her second full term.

In the picture, Mayor Muryn is being sworn in to office by Judge Kristen Johnson.

Mayor Muryn’s husband, Tyler, is by her side. The Color Guard can also be seen in the picture.

Mayor Muryn tells WFIN News that she’s incredibly grateful for the support of the citizens of Findlay and she doesn’t take the responsibility of leading the city lightly.

“I know that we’ve accomplished a lot over the last four years but we have a lot more work to do and I’m very excited to continue to lead the city of Findlay.”

Muryn was appointed mayor in February of 2019 to replace Lydia Mihalik who joined the cabinet of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

In May of 2019 Muryn won the Republican mayoral primary.

In November of 2019, Muryn won the general election earning her first full four-year term as mayor.