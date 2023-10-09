Findlay Mayor Declares ‘Bob Montgomery Day’

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn declared Sunday, October 8th Bob Montgomery Day in Findlay.

The longtime color commentator for WFIN’s Findlay Trojans broadcasts passed away in January.

October 8th would have been Bob’s 80th birthday.

Bob “Monk” Montgomery is in the University of Findlay Athletics Hall of Fame and was a teacher at Findlay High School and coached at the high school and college level.

Bob was the grandfather of former Trojan football player and current Ohio State Buckeye Luke Montgomery and current Trojans quarterback Ryan Montgomery.

Bob was the color analyst for WFIN’s Trojans football and basketball games for decades.

Former WFIN Sports Director Chris Miller called many, many games with Bob and approached the city with the idea of declaring a Bob Montgomery Day.

You can read the full proclamation from the city below, and there’s also audio from Miller from January when Bob passed away.